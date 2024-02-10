SONA reflects Chakwera’s commitment to governance reforms – Undule

Governance and Human Rights Advocate Undule Mwakasungula has described the State of the Nation Address (SONA) President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera delivered in the National Assembly on Friday as a reflection of Chakwera’s dedication to governance reforms, economic stability, and the well-being of Malawians.

Mwakasungula, speaking in an interview a few hours after the reading of the address, added that the SONA presents a vision of resilience, recovery, and progress across key sectors, highlighting both achievements and the roadmap for Malawi’s journey towards sustainable development and prosperity.

“The address underscores the administration’s dedication to governance reforms, economic stability, and the well-being of the Malawian people, setting a foundation for future growth and development. The SONA presented a comprehensive overview of the nation’s progress, challenges, and forward-looking strategies across various sectors,” he reacted.

The revered human rights defender also highlighted that the address underscored the President Chakwera and his admnistration’s commitment to addressing economic recovery, agricultural advancements, social welfare enhancements, infrastructural development, and the strategic direction towards wealth creation, energy sufficiency, and environmental sustainability.

In his address, President Chakwera highlighted important strides in economic stabilization and growth, backed by international confidence as evidenced by the resumption of direct budget support from the World Bank and European Union.

Measures to rebalance and restructure the economy, including dealing with the aftermath of natural disasters and implementing necessary currency devaluations, were emphasized as essential steps towards sustainable and inclusive growth.

On agriculture, the President detailed remarkable improvements in the Agricultural Input Program (AIP) and the establishment of Mega Farms and mechanization strategies to bolster food security.

He also highlighted efforts to address hunger through strategic reserves and targeted distribution underscores his government’s proactive approach to ensuring food availability across the country.

On social welfare interventions, President Chakwera spoke of his government’s expansion of social cash transfers, urban cash transfer programs, and public works programs to alleviate poverty and support vulnerable Malawians. These initiatives reflect a comprehensive approach to social welfare, aiming to cover a broader segment of Malawians in need.

Turning to infrastructure and energy development, the Head of State outlined extensive infrastructure projects, including road expansion, railway rehabilitation, and energy projects like the Mpatamanga Hydro Power Plant and solar power initiatives.

Mwakasungula said these developments are critical for economic growth, improving connectivity, and ensuring energy sufficiency.

President Chakwera also gave a detailed account of what his government is doing to enhance environmental protection and climate resilience, including reforestation, irrigation development, and the establishment of a national framework for carbon trading, demonstrating a commitment by his government to sustainable development and leveraging climate change challenges for economic benefit.

