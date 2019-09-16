South Africa by-passes Malawi on xenophobic attacks apologies
Capital Hill in Lilongwe has confirmed that South Africa has not lined up Malawi as one of the countries to get apologies for xenophobic attacks of its people ad drum up continental solidarity.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said the South African government has not communicated with Lilongwe on the matter.
“We have not been contacted on the peace messages,” said Shumba.
South Africa says a team of special envoys appointed by president Cyril Ramaphosa have begun a tour of some African countries to deliver messages of solidarity to heads of state and governments over the xenophobic attacks.
The team is visiting Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.
“The special envoys will brief governments in the identified African countries about the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account,” presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.
Diko says South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity as well as well commitment to the rule of law.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
So you wanted the SA president to apologise to Malawians during Mugabe’s funeral. No story here
When our brothers were being killed in South Africa we were quiet, we never said anything. And that also should how South Africa regards Malawi.
I thought they briefed Chakwera when he was in South Africa?
So are going to fold our arms and say thank Sir? Poor Malawians dying in silence while our government is watching. Act pls
I think its because we do not have a clear government at the moment,
will they address DPP gvt or MCP gvt ?
Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique not included in the peace buildibg
Nobody from Malawi was killed on this xenophobia and may be there is no clear government at the moment.
akupepesani chani poti anthu (a Malawi)akumapita ku joni chifukwa cha kuba kwanu…maize gate,furniture gate,tractor gate,generator gate etc
How do you expect an apology when your message was that you were still monitoring the situation? Only those who expressed disappointment are being visited