South Africa by-passes Malawi on xenophobic attacks apologies

September 16, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 9 Comments

Capital Hill in Lilongwe has confirmed that South Africa has not lined up Malawi as one of the countries to get apologies for xenophobic attacks of its people ad drum up continental solidarity.

Shumba : We have not been contacted

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Rejoice Chaponda Shumba said the South African government has not communicated with Lilongwe on the matter.

“We have not been contacted on the peace messages,” said Shumba.

South Africa says a team of special envoys appointed by president Cyril Ramaphosa have begun a tour of some African countries to deliver messages of solidarity to heads of state and governments over the xenophobic attacks.

The team is visiting Nigeria, Niger, Ghana, Senegal, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

“The special envoys will brief governments in the identified African countries about the steps that the South African government is taking to bring a stop to the attacks and to hold the perpetrators to account,” presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Diko says South Africa is committed to the ideals of pan-African unity and solidarity as well as well commitment to the rule of law.

Beyond100days
Guest
Beyond100days

So you wanted the SA president to apologise to Malawians during Mugabe’s funeral. No story here

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

When our brothers were being killed in South Africa we were quiet, we never said anything. And that also should how South Africa regards Malawi.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Moto kuti Ziii
Guest
Moto kuti Ziii

I thought they briefed Chakwera when he was in South Africa?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kamtox
Guest
Kamtox

So are going to fold our arms and say thank Sir? Poor Malawians dying in silence while our government is watching. Act pls

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
kgosi
Guest
kgosi

I think its because we do not have a clear government at the moment,
will they address DPP gvt or MCP gvt ?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Machendekhwepe
Guest
Machendekhwepe

Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique not included in the peace buildibg

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Paul Yekha
Guest
Paul Yekha

Nobody from Malawi was killed on this xenophobia and may be there is no clear government at the moment.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
katayeni chitutu
Guest
katayeni chitutu

akupepesani chani poti anthu (a Malawi)akumapita ku joni chifukwa cha kuba kwanu…maize gate,furniture gate,tractor gate,generator gate etc

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
chimanga
Guest
chimanga

How do you expect an apology when your message was that you were still monitoring the situation? Only those who expressed disappointment are being visited

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago