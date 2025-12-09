South African Star MaWhoo Lights Up Lilongwe With a Joy-Filled, Dance-Packed Experience

Lilongwe woke up smiling today after MaWhoo turned the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) Amphitheatre into a glowing, music-soaked playground during the MaWhoo Experience. From the moment she stepped on stage, the South African sensation had the crowd on its feet, singing, dancing, and shouting for more.

MaWhoo poured her heart into fan-favourite hits like “Bengicela” and “Uzizwa Kanjani,” mixing her smooth vocals with dance moves that sent the entire amphitheatre into a frenzy. It wasn’t just a performance—it was a celebration.

Speaking after the show, MaWhoo said she was thrilled to perform in Malawi for the first time and blown away by how loudly Malawians sang her lyrics. “It felt like home,” she said with a smile.

The night sparkled even brighter with Malawi’s hottest stars sharing the stage—Zeze, Tay Grin, Temwah, Lulu, Eli Njuchi, and Onesimus—each adding their own fire to the celebration. Rising star Joe Ikon nearly stole the show with his high-voltage performance that left the crowd screaming his name.

The whole spectacle was powered by Impakt Events, who once again proved they know exactly how to deliver a flawless, high-energy entertainment feast.

For fans like Chiku Mangame, the night was pure magic. “Every performance was perfect. I’m so glad I came,” he said, still buzzing with excitement.

The MaWhoo Experience wasn’t just a concert—it was a joyful explosion of music, dance, and unity that Malawians will be talking about for a long time.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :