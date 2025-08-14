Sparc Systems Pumps K30 Million into NAM Digital Leap

Malawi’s netball powerhouse, the Malawi Queens, are set for a major digital boost as Sparc Systems Limited has partnered with the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) in a K30 million deal to design and manage the association’s first-ever official website.

Expected to go live by November this year, the website will serve as a one-stop hub for all things netball—featuring fixtures, results, news, player profiles, and exclusive content—giving fans, sponsors, and partners unprecedented access to the Queens’ journey.

Sparc Systems Limited Country Manager, Esnor Ward, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to using technology as a tool for national growth and global visibility.

“Netball is Malawi’s biggest sporting export. The Queens have flown our flag high, and they deserve a digital home that matches their excellence. This website will be a central hub for fans, sponsors, and partners to connect with the sport,” said Ward.

NAM Vice President, Lumbani Mtonyo, was all smiles at the announcement.

“Our Queens are a beautiful brand, and this is a milestone moment. Netball has always put Malawi on the world map—this website will take that visibility to a whole new level,” she said.

Sparc Systems, a 100% Malawian-owned IT solutions giant, operates across Africa with offices in Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Mozambique.

