University of Malawi Defies Court Order, Student Leader Humble Bondo Cries Foul

In a case that strikes at the core of Malawi’s justice system, the University of Malawi is being accused of openly defying a binding High Court order to release the examination results of former student leader Humble C.S. Bondo.

The order, served on August 13, 2025, followed proceedings before Honourable Justice Zione Ntaba, where the University’s own lawyer, Mr. Mtokale—after direct consultation with Registrar Mr. Matululu—committed on record that Bondo’s results would be processed, presented to Senate, and withheld only pending the outcome of his Judicial Review.

That review has since been greenlit by Honourable Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda, who also stayed Bondo’s two-year suspension in full—restoring him to his pre-suspension status and making him entitled to his results without delay. Yet, according to Bondo, the Registrar and his agents are flatly refusing to comply.

“A court order is not a suggestion—it is a command,” Bondo said. “No institution is above the law; no leader is above accountability.”

Bondo, a vocal advocate for student welfare, alleges the obstruction is driven by personal vendetta. He points to an admission by Deputy Registrar Ateta Banda—made during a stakeholders’ meeting with the Zomba District Commissioner and senior police—that his troubles were rooted in his pro-students leadership, not the official charges against him.

He has now issued a public appeal to the University Chancellor, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera; the Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Jessie Kabwira; and youth activists Benedicto Kondowe and Charles Kajoloweka to “intervene decisively and without delay” to enforce the court’s order.

Legal experts warn the University’s defiance could amount to contempt of court. “When a court order is ignored, it undermines the entire justice system,” a senior Malawian lawyer told Nyasa Times.

Graduation ceremonies are set for the end of the month, and Bondo fears every day of delay erodes his future. “This is about more than my results—it’s about whether the rule of law means anything in Malawi,” he said.

As of press time, neither Vice Chancellor Professor Samson Sajidu nor Registrar Matululu had responded to repeated requests for comment.

“The University’s credibility is on trial here,” Bondo warned. “The time for accountability is now.”

