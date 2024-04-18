SPC Zamba describes Malawi School of Government as a way to improve Civil Servants capacity, efficacy

Secretary to the President and Cabinet SPC Colleen Zamba has described the newly established Malawi School of Government (MSG) as a way to improve the capacity, efficacy, and service delivery of the Civil Service and consequently the human resource capabilities of the Malawian public and private sector.

Zamba made the remarks in Lilongwe during the official inauguration of Malawi School of Government by President Lazurus Chakwera in Lilongwe.

She said the importance of the school cannot be over emphasized as it is what would term the antidote to various poisons which had infiltrated public service due to years of neglect.

“The school is a knowledge bank and it will equip individuals to undertake their respective roles in a professional manner with the requisite expertise and tools which are critical in achieving quality service delivery to our people as we embark to achieve economic transformation agenda,” she said.

Zamba urged all individuals in Government to make use of this School in undertaking short and long term courses to tap into the knowledge

resources which will be made available.

The SPC said Civil service transformation is not an event rather a process and the establishment of the Malawi School of Government is yet another significant milestone in that process.

Zamba added that the train to transform the Civil service to be efficient, accountable, and improve the welfare of those in the public service continues to take a positive trajectory.

She explained that the approach being is holistic evidence by last year’s launch of a medical scheme for all Civil servants, the first in the country’s

history.

However, the school heralds a new era in the delivery of professional and academic training, consultancy, research and advisory services for the public and private sectors.

