Speaker Msowoya joins UTM ‘to propel Malawi towards economic liberation’

Speaker Richard Msowoya who recently resigned from main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has now announced his decision to join the newly established United Transformation Movement (UTM), a political grouping pushing for the presidential candidacy of Vice-President Saulos Chilima in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Msowoya, who contested the 2014 presidential elections as runningmate to MCP president Lazarous Chakwera, said he will attend the UTM launch by on Saturday in Lilongwe at the Masintha Groung.

“Be ready, be excited, the UTM is setting off ,” Msowoya said when asked to confirm his post on social media.

In his post on Instagram, Msowoya said: “ My fellow Malawians. I hereby officially announce that I have joined the United Transformation Movement (UTM).”

Msowoya said his core values, experience in leadership, governance and passion for service align well with the United Transformation Movement.

“Together, let us change mindsets and challenge the status quo; empower our people; create future leaders and opportunities for change and development; reshape and manage policy; and dare to be different; as we propel Malawi towards economic liberation and revival,” he stated.

Msowoya is joining UTM after former MCP deputy secretary general Chatonda Kaunda and ex-MCP team comprising regional and district chairpersons also joined the Movement.

UTM publicity secretary Joseph Chidanti Malunga said besides Msowoya, there were several other “big names” joining the movement.

Former first lady Callista Mutharika, widow of DPP founding president and former Head of State Bingu wa Mutharika and the incumbent President’s in-law, has said the movement was gaining momentum by the day because Malawians were frustrated with the country’s leadership.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :