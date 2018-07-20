Gemini Major home coming:To perform at Malawi University of Science

The aura of excitement is in the air as celebrated Malawian South Africa-based artist, Gemini Major’s second homecoming is on this weekend at Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) in Thyolo.

The University is hosting its Social Weekend dubbed ‘Major Weekend’ and has booked the ‘Ragga Ragga’ star to perform alongside other celebrity Malawian acts Piksy and Theo Thomson as headliners on Saturday.

Other performers are Blantyre Hip-Hop duo Home Grown African and Toast.

Rudebwoy Major has since confirmed of his presence at MUST in a video clip made available to this publication by the University Entertainment Director, Alfred Malunga.

“Come vibe with me, let’s turn up, let’s have some fun. Its good to be home, I haven’t been home in a minute,” the musician-cum-producer is heard saying.

Gemini is calling on people to come out in large numbers.

In an exclusive interview, the MUST ED says he opted for Gemini Major based on the vibe he gives off.

“I have tried these other artists we have here and the turn up wasn’t that good then decided to give people a reason to show up this time.”

“I saw it was difficult for someone to come to MUST to see artists they see daily in their Universities and streets.”

Malunga says Gemini will arrive through Chileka International Airport where they will pick him up with a convoy of at least five cars.

“From there to Sunbird Mount Soche then Bliss n Honey then MUST auditorium,” he explained.

However, there has been skepticism on whether Gemini will indeed show up as he angered fans last year following the cancellation of his album launch at Robins Park in Blantyre on the last minute.

He apologised but people described it as “not an earnest apology” when he sent a video message in bed.

One fan, Benard Sulani, founder of Life and Boys photography, on Wednesday questioned “Is Gemini really going to come? We do not want to buy tickets and then be left hanging.”

His sentiments have been echoed by others on social media, but when Gemini Major shows and turns MUST up, he will make up for lost times.

Others have expressed discouragement over the weather being grizzly cold, however MUST auditorium is one of the best the country has to offer and guarantees the patrons a major weekend.

