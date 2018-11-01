Speaker Msowoya Section 65  case back in court Friday

Speaker Richard Msowoya’s Section 65 case, in which pro-government groups have taken him to court for leaving the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a party that sponsored him into the House to join the United Transformation Movement (UTM), goes back to court t this Friday.

Fryson Chodzi, the leader of the pro-government Joint Civil Society on Governance said the High Court Judge adjourned the case on Wednesday to Friday.

The organization wants the court to rule that Msowoya crossed the floor, he unlawfully left the party that sponsored him into power and the punishment for such offence is dismissal from the 193 strong House.

“We are very hopeful that the judgment would be handed down before parliament meets on November 19. We just want to set a precedent that a speaker should not be crossing the floor. Even if the judgment is delivered two days before the election in May, we would still be happy, because this would set a precedent,” he said.

However, the pro-government CSO has not taken to court Uladi Mussa, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira and other many legislators who have defected from opposition benches to the government side in parliament.

