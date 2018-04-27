Sports Day for Bankers Association of Malawi on Saturday

All is set for the annual Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) Sports Day where athletes from all commercial banks and a discount house will compete in various sports disciplines at the College of Medicine (COM) Sports Complex in Blantyre on Saturday (28th April, 2018).

BAM Chief Executive Officer Violette Santhe said in an interview yesterday that all is set for the annual games which will include golf, football, netball, volleyball, Basketball, Bawo, Chess, various races and tug-of-war.

“This year’s Bankers Sports Day theme is ‘Banking on Health. Not just wealth’. As they say Heath is wealth and without it, the richest man is poor. BAM thought it wise to adopt this theme just to emphasize that much as banks promote wealth creation, they also believe that vibrant health is a unique attribute of wealth,” said Santhe.

She said BAM, as a trade association for the nine registered commercial banks and one discount house in the country, apart from its role of promotion, protection, representation and development of the professional and business interests of its members; it is also interested in promoting the social aspect of its members.

“That’s why Bankers Sports Day event is a day when our members get together in participating in various sporting activities at the College of Medicine Sports complex.”

“At BAM we believe that good health is a treasure which should not be taken for granted. Good health ensures that our members enjoy quality lives and that they are productive employees. This is also the time when our members take time off their busy schedules to unwind, network and touch base with families, colleagues, acquaintances,” explained Santhe.

She said the Bankers sports Day has been improving over the past three years and that BAM is looking forward to more involvement and participation by members.

“We expect more numbers and competitiveness in the various sporting disciplines. We would like Bankers Sports Day event to be the springboard which will kindle interest in sporting activities among our members even beyond the event in order for them to live healthful lifestyles. We expect it to be better and more exciting than last year’s,” said Santhe.

