Standard Bank supports MDF Sports Festival with K5m 

The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) annual sports festival currently underway in Salima has received a timely boost from Standard Bank Plc with a sponsorship package of K5 million towards football discipline.

At the presentation of the cheque, Head of Products, Alipo Nyondo said the sponsorship underlines the bank’s commitment to being a holistic partner of the defence force as Standard Bank is also the kit sponsor for MAFCO, one of the MDF teams in the TNM Super League.

“Standard Bank is committed to providing holistic service to members of the defence forces through financial services, personal savings, investment and financial wellness,” he said.

“A well rounded soldier is composed of a healthy mind and body, with financial well-being going hand in hand with physical fitness — hence our gesture, which is a continuation of the support we are providing to the army.”

On his part, Brigadier General Richard Chagonapanja thanked the bank for being proactive in responding to the financial and physical wellbeing of soldiers in the MDF.

“We are grateful for the support from Standard Bank as they continue to advance the financial and physical well being of all members in the army.”

The Brigadier General noted that some of the activities on the track and field in various athletic disciplines have seen outstanding athletes from the army being selected for national teams.

The sports festival, which opened on Wednesday (July 11), ends on Friday in Salima.

Meanwhile, not all is rosy for MAFCO in the TNM Super League as they precariously lie at 15th position of the 16-team league having garnered 11 points from 11 matches played.

They are together with debutantes Extreme FC on last position with 5 points from 11 games with Bangwe All Stars making the trio on the relegation zone on position 14 with 12 points from 12 games.

The best experienced MAFCO could do is to eye the top eight finish in order to compete in the Airtel Top 8 at the end of the season.

Currently, the 2023 season’s top eight are champions Nyasa Big Bullets as leaders with 25 points from 12 games — tying on points with Silver Strikers but separated by goal difference (and also with a game in hand) — while surprise package Chitipa United are third with 20 points from 12 games.

On 4th position are Mighty Wanderers with 19 points from 11 games; Ekwendeni Hammers on 5th (19 points from 12 games); MDF side Moyale Barracks on 6th (16 points from 12); another MDF side Kamuzu Barracks on 7th (15 points from 12) while Police side Blue Eagles are 8th also with 15 points from 12 games.

However, MAFCO can take solace that they contributed their defender Dan Chimbalanga to the national football team, the Flames, who are currently flying high having qualified for the 2023 COSAFA Cup semifinal to play Lesotho at 15h00 central African time (CAT).

Though he hasn’t seen action yet, he is amongst coach Patrick Mabedi’s trusted defence that includes Stanley Sanudi (Mighty Wanderers), Nickson Mwase (Silver Strikers) Dennis Chembezi and Alick Lungu.

Other defenders are: McDonald Lameck (Blue Eagles) and Lawrence Chaziya (Mighty Wanderers).

Mabedi has taken on board a very youthful squad that has Brighton Munthali (Blue Eagles), Austin Chirambo (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves) and Innocent Nyasulu (Mighty Tigers) as options for goalkeeping.

Midfielders are: Alick Lungu, Frank Willard, Patrick Mwaungulu (Nyasa Big Bullets, Blessings Singini (Ekwendeni Hammers), Chikumbutso Salima, Robert Saizi (Bangwe All Stars), Chimwemwe Idana, Chikondi Kamanga, Patrick Macheso (Silver Strikers), Chrispin Mapemba (Nyasa Big Bullets Reserves).

Strikers are: Chawanangwa Kaonga (Zanaco, Zambia), Chifundo Mphasi (Shamuel Academy), Christopher Kumwembe, Gaddie Chirwa ( Mighty Wanderers) and Lanjesi Nkhoma (Nyasa Big Bullets).

