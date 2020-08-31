State not ready to prosecute ex-spy chief Kalilani, IT guru Chingwalungwalu

The State is not ready to start hearing of a case involving former acting director of National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) Kenam Kalilani, who is accused alongside former State House chief ICT officer Chance Chingwalungwalu of stealing an intelligence computer.

The two appeared before court on Monday to be formally charged but the State indicated that it was not ready to prosecute the matter and asked for at least 30 days before it could start prosecution.

Principal Resident Magistrate Viva Nyimba has since granted the adjournment and the matter will come up on November 2.

Nyimba stated that the case in question is a complex matter and there is no need to rush as it involves government intelligence.

However , the prosecution which was asked to provide with disclosures by Monday have failed to submit .

Earlier the prosecutor Moja Phiri handled over the case to Assistant Commisisoner of Police Kalua who was also absent at the court.

The lawyer for the accused Madalitso Kausi applied for the dismissal of the case as the state is not ready and has not charged the two accused.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares