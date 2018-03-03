Suffix launches debut album in May 2018

Renowned gospel afro rapper, Aubrey Ghambi also known as Suffix has announced the launch of his first ever album expected to take place on May 5, this year (2018) in the Capital City Lilongwe.

Suffix said the venue and title of the one-year long project will be announced later, saying he was still be working on some technicalities.

Apart from featuring American Christian hip-hop artist, Sho Baraka in Ghetto ndi Nyatwa, Suffix also worked with a number of local artists in the album who he refused to mention, saying he would like to surprise his fans.

“Everything about the album will remain secret until the time when the album will be released, which happens to be the same day of the launch,” Suffix said.

Having worked with producers like DJ Sley, GD, Dahile Beats, Blage, Chance Mwanje and Sticky Stax, the award winning artist said the album talks much about his creativity, mind and his journey as an artist.

“In this album, I would like to share my story as far as my Christian faith and human perspective is concerned. My fans should expect timeless music that will inspire and challenge them to be who God made them to be,” he added.

Suffix hinted that he had recorded more songs than expected, hence taking time to decide the name of the album and which songs to be taken on board.

He, however, said the journey has not been easy due to financial constraints as he had written proposals to a number of corporate institutions which did not yield any positive feedback.

Commenting on piracy in as far as the yet-to-be- unveiled album was concerned, Suffix said: “It won’t be easy to avoid that. That is inevitable, but I will seriously look into the matter.”

The artist has two other projects to his credit which are Death of Circular (D.O.C.) as well as Dethrone Extended Programme (EP).

The Mkazi Wakumwamba fame which he did alongside Faith Mussa is currently ranked number 20 on the top 20 list of Africa’s most influential Christian hip-hop artists and one of his singles, D.Y.M. also featured on the world’s largest Christian hip-hop online magazine (Rapzilla).

Suffix has featured on Zambia’s award winning producer and artist Mag44’s album Brave Only. Other notable collaborations are with artists Abel Chungu from Zambia, Ruyonga from Uganda, Limoblaze of Nigeria and South Africa’s Lilly Million

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :