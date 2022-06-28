Supreme Court extends stay order in Kezzie Msukwa corruption case

The Supreme Court has extended stay order for Sattar corruption suspect Kezzie Msukwa pending ruling.

Msukwa, who is accused of receiving money and a Mercedes Benz vehicle from corruption suspect Zuneth Sattar, took an order against the implementation of a High Court judgment which favoured the graft busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to prosecute Msukwa on corruption charges.

Msukwa is alleged to have received the money and the vehicle to favour Sattar in public land acquisition.

Justice Frank Kapanda he extended the stay order because he needed time to look into the arguments of both parties before making his judgement and has since given the parties 10 days to submit their written arguments.

Msukwa appealed the judgement to the Supreme Court and later took an injunction against implementation of the judgement until the case is heard at the Supreme Court.

The ACB wants to prosecute Msukwa on allegations that he received a vehicle and millions in cash to facilitate the sale of land to Zuneth Sattar’s business associate Ashok Nair.

