Synod warns against ‘satanic behaviours’at Karonga Girls Secondary School

The CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, which runs the CCAP Karonga Girls Secondary School (KAGSS), has said it was dismayed by the tumult said to have been the handiwork of evil spirits; and, has since warned that it will expel any students that will persuade others to satanic business.

KAGSS—a boarding school—was indefinitely closed last year and only opened this January after the learners claimed they were being attacked by evil spirits.

Nyasa Times learnt that about 23 students, supposedly under the attack of the spirits, produced strange animal sounds which frightened the rest of the learners.

The schools management then resorted to indefinitely close the institution.

But the Synod’s education secretary, Reverend Vincent Kalua, said the “nonsense” will no longer be tolerated at the institution.

Kalua said at a function Saturday at the institution where the National Bank of Malawi (NBM) donated furniture worth K6.5 million.

“We will not tolerate this anymore. Any student showing or trying to exhibit some satanic tendencies will be expelled,” said Kalua.

In his remarks, NBM Karonga branch manager, Franklin Banda, said he hoped the “donation will help improve academic standards” at the institution.

