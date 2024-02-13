Tabitha misses Player of the Month Award

France-based Malawian women’s footballer Tabitha Chawinga has missed the January Player of Month after D1 Arkema awarded Olympic Lyon’s forward Arda Hergeberg.

The league announced on Monday that the league’s top goal scorer outclassed the Malawian ace for the award.

Chawinga scored three goals and assisted one goal in three games she played in January and many Malawians voted for her on D1 Arkema’s official page.

In a related development, Chawinga rescued her team PSG against French First Division Women’s leaders Lyon.

The Scorchers captain is closing in on leading scorer Ada Hegeberg of Lyon in her pursuit to win the Golden Boot.

Tabitha displayed a class of brilliance when she outwitted the Lyon defence to score in a one on one situation with the goalkeeper in the 66th minute.

But PSG wasted a chance to win the match when defender Elisa De Almeda scored an own goal late in the match.

Tabitha, who is on a season-long loan from Chinese Superleague side Wuhan Jiangda, said they were unfortunate not to win the match.

She said: “We were so close to getting a crucial win in the race for the title, but such things happen.

“In such big, top-of-the-table clashes, anything can happen.”

On narrowing the gap with the leading scorer, Tabitha said: “What matters is that as a striker, it is my duty to score goals and I need to try and score more.”

PSG are second in the 12-team league with 33 points from 14 matches, 10 points behind Lyon, who have played a game more.

