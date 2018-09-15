TaxiMe launches in Malawi by Globe Group of Companies

Global Group of Companies have launched a ride-sharing platform dubbed, “TaxiMe” as one way of easing their customers pain points.

The launch took place on Thursday at their offices in Limbe, Blantyre.

Globe Group of Companies Chief Commercial Officer, Elias Imaan said TaxiMe will revolutionize the tax service in Malawi.

“Our solution is not only an enabler but it further brings in class, stature, convenience, security and safety in the commuting and tax service industry.We want to change the landscape and bring innovation to this industry,” said Imaan.

Imaan said the new service will end inconveniences customers face when looking for a tax.

For instance, he said things like looking of tax men or walk to a tax rank will be a thing of the past.

“What we are bringing in will address all these customer challenges or what marketers call “Customer pain points. We are bringing a product that we are brand G-TaxiMe (Nditenge),” he said.

He went on to state that G-TaxiMe is simply an app that a customer or a driver can download from either apple store or google play and get themselves registered to start using the service.

Imaan said customers will also be required to subscribe to mobile money services that are linked to their electronic payment system Globe eTransact.

Once the customer installs the app will be able to tap on the app on their smartphone and type their destination.

“The system will search for the tax driver nearest to you and the available driver will confirm his availability, the proposed route, the fare and the time it will take him to get to your point of pick up,” he said.

He was however quick to emphasize that drivers need to download the drivers TaxiMe app and register themselves with Globe Internet Limited to be able to use the service .

The registration will be done at the following centers, Limbe in Citrona house, Lilongwe at ADL house in City Centre and 7/11 shopping complex , while in Mzuzu it will be done at Shoprite complex.

In Zomba the registration will be done at Malawi Postal Corporation building.

However, before registering the driver will be required to bring a valid driver’s licence, insurance, certificate of fitness and national ID.

Imaan said the service which is open to anyone with a car and tax operators will start on Monday 17th September 2018 to 29th September.

