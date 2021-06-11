Teacher commits suicide to escape arrest for impregnating learner in Dedza

A Primary School teacher, identified as Timothy Mpinganjira is believed to have committed suicide to escape arrest following revelations that he impregnated a learner at Mgawi Primary School in Dedza.

Mpinganjira, who committed suicide at one of the resthouses in Salima, hailed from Lobi village, Traditional Authority Kachere in Dedza district.

Salima Police publicist, Jacob Khembo said Mpinganjira was found dead in the wee hours of 8th June and postmortem results show that he took poisonous substance believed to be actelic.

Khembo also explained that some actelic was found in one of the pockets of the trousers the deceased wore on the material day.

He said after getting the report, law enforcers rushed to the scene and managed to identify his relations, including his father.

“The police were later tipped that Mpinganjira had impregnated a teenager at Mayani Secondary School and parents to the girl were following up the issue.

“With this information, police believed that the deceased had committed suicide to escape arrest,” said Khembo.

He therefore urged the general public to refrain from taking their lives as a solution to their problems but rather seek psychosocial support from relevant people and organizations.

