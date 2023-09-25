The Extradition Case of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri: A Call for Malawi Government Reconsideration

In the domain of human rights promotion, it is imperative to address issues that directly impact the well-being and rights of individuals, as well as the broader interests of the public.

Therefore, the ongoing extradition case involving Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Prophetess Mary Bushiri warrants such attention, and I urge the Malawi government to critically evaluate its stance on this matter.

Firstly, it is essential to highlight that the case does not align with the broader interests of the Malawian public. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, over the past decade, has emerged as a significant humanitarian figure, impacting millions through direct and indirect interventions.

His unwavering commitment to philanthropy is evident in his ongoing projects, notably the establishment of Goshen City, poised to be a landmark development in Africa with substantial economic implications for Malawi.

Such contributions to society underscore the need to view Prophet Bushiri not merely as an individual entangled in legal proceedings but as a valuable asset to the nation.

Secondly, the case has been a considerable drain on public resources. The funds allocated to this case could have been more judiciously utilized for other pressing matters that align more closely with public interest.

From the evidence presented in court, it appears that the case against the Bushiris, brought forth by the South Africa government, lacks substantial merit.

Pursuing a case with inadmissible evidence and a high likelihood of dismissal is not only a futile exercise but also a misallocation of resources that could benefit many other sectors in Malawi.

Lastly, the prolonged nature of this case raises human rights concerns. The protracted legal battle, with no clear end in sight, poses significant emotional and psychological challenges for Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Prophetess Mary Bushiri and their families.

It is crucial to recognize the human rights implications of such drawn-out proceedings and consider their well-being as individuals, good and highly recognized citizens of this country.

In conclusion, while the legal system must operate independently and without prejudice, it is also essential to ensure that it serves the broader interests of the Malawian public. In light of the aforementioned reasons, I strongly appeal to the Malawi government to reconsider its position on the extradition case of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri. The interests of the public, the judicious use of resources, and the upholding of human rights must be the guiding points.

*Undule Mwakasungula is a Governance and Human Rights Advocate writing in his own capacity.

