The surprise rise of Hayee Hayee as he takes over entertainment industry!

Slowly Malawians are coming to terms with the idea that we can generate income out of individuals who have strange looks and appear to be psychos.

Here is a good example of such an individual.

A Mangochi resident i hear so.

He is a public entertainer owing to his online clips that lives you wondering whether he is good upstairs.

The answers that he usually gives have a touch of abnormality and are usually off key.

Recently he was in Mzuni at a social Weekend. From the online pictures and video clips the man was given a lifetime luxurious experience.

He was treated like a king at a lodge that his body even got surprised that such places will be visited. That is the way to go.

The clever people managing this person couch him on some responses obviously but he is a natural actor.

His responses are so unique that you can’t suspect that he was couched by the cameraman.

Coming to the way he moves. It is as if he wants to answer the call of nature.

His hands appear as if he wants to fly or burst. His skinny legs as if they will get out of his body.

Now look at his head. A very amusing head. The wide mouth adds color to his looks. His voice is also unique. The pauses he does to digest a simple question leaves many wondering as to what really boils down deep in his head.

He is a man now with at least all he needs for a smooth walk in this troubled economy.

Women will now come his way. They will not be worried with his looks but will be hunting for his cash. I guess he is chewing live beans with legs already.

Some individuals wish they were born like him. They are dying to be in his shoes unfortunately they are not but can be like him if they nurture their own talent.

He is not the only guy. We have Mission somewhere, that Chamba addict is a man to watch.

He appears to be a hardworker but completely erased from normal lifestyle.

If i were one manager of this Hayee Hayee i could have brought Mission with this person in one clip and see the bombshell of insanity the two can produce.

With the coming election campaign period politicians will use this man to woo more people in their rallies and dump him immediately after winning.

To the management of this man, you are doing a great job. We can see transformation in his outlook. Kudos gentlemen.

