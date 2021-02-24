Thom Mpinganjira bails out Nomads, gives  players 4 months salaries 

Business mogul and philantoropist Thomson Mpinganjira, who recently retired from FDH Financial Holdings Limited as Chief Executive Officer, has bailed Mighty Wanderers football club by paying salaries for the club’s players for four months starting from December 2020 to March 2021 with a donation of K20.200 million.

Confirming the development, Wanderers Chairperson, Simon Sikwese said Mpinganjira has come in to support them after he saw the SOS the team publicized in various media outlets.

The team owed the players over K12 million in salary arrears for two months [December and January].

Wanderers’ financial woes deepen after Japanese second- hand dealer Be Forward cut ties with them late last year due to a hostile business environment because of the Covid-19.

“This is a very big relief and we greatly appreciate the gesture that Dr Thom Mpinganjira has shown. We know that he is one of our supporters, but now he has taken it on his personal note to come in after he saw the SOS that, as a club, we had publicized in various media outlets.

“Basically, we are struggling to find support for our players’ so with this relief at least will have some time that we know we can look further; we up to march at least we will be breathing, but thereafter we still need to intensify our efforts and see if some well wishers can come in and negotiate a long term partnership,” said Sikwese.

Meanwhile, the Nomads, who are 12th position on the 16 member TNM Super League log table with seven points from seven games, have returned to training. They suspended training due to financial woes.

The league was suspended due to increasing cases of covid-19 in the country.

However, the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 was on Wednesday expected to determine whether or not the league should resume.

