Thousands pay last respects to Brigadier General Chinjala

June 20, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Thousands of Malawians on Tuesday gathered in Area 47, Lilongwe to pay last respects to one of Malawi’s most decorated millitary official, Brigadier General Chinjala Rtd who passed away in the early hours of Monday at Kamuzu Barracks hospital after long bout with cancer.

Funeral service for Chinjala

Soldiers mourn their former officer

Chinjala was one of longest serving senior officers in the military service.

Both serving and retired senior officers were among thousands that bid farewell to the fallen soldier.

Among notable faces were Major General Namathanga, Brigadier General Dan Kuwali, General Henry Odillo retired, General Leonard Maulana retired, General Msonthi retired, and Energy Minister  Aggrey Masi.

His body was taken to Kamwendo, Mchinji for burial on Wednesday.

