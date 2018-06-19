Malawi President appoints new Auditor General: Exit Kamphasa, enter Mwale

President Peter Mutharika has appointed Harold Mwala as Auditor General, replacing Stephenson Kamphasa whose contract has expired.

The appointment is effective Monday 18th June, 2018.

According to the appointment letter signed by Chief Secretary, Lloyd Muhara, Mwala’s appointment is subject to Parliament approval in line with Section 184 (3) of Malawi Constitution.

“I write to inform you that it has pleased His Excellency the President to appoint you to the position of Auditor General (Grade B) at the National Audit Office with effect from 18th June, 2018,” writes Muhara in the letter.

Mwala was until his appointment a director at Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc.)