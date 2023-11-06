Three wins away for Bullets to retain TNM Super League as Blantyre Derby ends 1-1

With five more games to wrap up the 2023 TNM Super League — and three matches in hand since hot contenders Mighty Wanderers have just two more to play — Nyasa Big Bullets are just three wins away from retaining the title for the 5th consecutive season.

This follows their 1-1 triumph of the Blantyre Derby against their arch rivals on Sunday at Kamuzu Stadium — coming from behind after captain Stanley Sanudi put the Nomads in front with a stunning goal the 35th minute.

The defending champions equalized in the 57th minute through Maxwell Phodo to get closer to the title they have won for the past four consecutive seasons (2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022).

Last season, the Bullets retained the title with 73 points — 14 points away from their runners-up, Blue Eagles, who finished with 59 points and 16 away from third-placed Kamuzu Barracks (57) and 17 away from Mighty Wanderers (56) on 4th position while Silver Strikers were 5th with 51 points.

And The People’s Team — formerly named Bata Bullets, Total Bullets and Bakili Bullets — have won most of the titles (16) as inaugural champions in 1986, followed by 1991, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2020-21, 2022.

Silver Strikers follow at 8 (1993, 1994, 1996, 2008, 2010, 2011–12, 2012-13 and 2013.

Mighty Wanderers won it six times (1990, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2006 and 2017); ESCOM United twice (2007, 2010–11); and once by Admarc Tigers (1989); Civo United ((1987); MDC United (1988); Kamuzu Barracks (2016).

With the bragging rights and league contention at stake, the 72nd edition of the derby lived up to its billing with thousands of supporters packed in the stands at Kamuzu Stadium.

While Bullets quickly established their dominance in the middle of the park, Wanderers looked dangerous, especially on the right flank with Stanley Sanudi whose efforts resulted into 3 early corners.

Bullets had a fair share of chances as seen in the 24th minute when Eric Kaonga managed to tip the ball over William Thole however Peter Cholopi cleared the ball from danger.

With Wanderers regrouping in attack, the ball was passed to Sanudi towards the right flank where he launched a thunder bolt from 30 yards out to beat goalie Rabson Chiyenda to send the Wanderers supporters into a frenzy with a 1-0 advantage.

Bullets made changes at the half, introducing Precious Sambani and Hassan Kajoke for Eric Kaonga and Antony Mfune and in unison upped the tempo of the game in search for the equalizer.

Their effort was rewarded in the 57th minute when Maxwell Phodo equalized with a tap in from Kajoke’s rebounded shot, with the Stadium largely painted red in support for Bullets erupting into joy.

During the last 20 minutes it was all Wanderers as the hosts settled to defend and see off the match.

After the match, Wanderers’s British coach, Mark Harrison expressed satisfaction with the result while noting that the title is for Bullets to lose as they can only focus on winning their remaining games.

“It’s a derby — a big game with a lot of expectations from both teams I can’t be upset with the result,” Harrison said.

His counterpart Kalitso Pasuwa said his team managed the game well while highlighting that he anticipated a drop in form after the 60 minute mark due to their recent congested fixtures.

In the past three months, the Bullets have played many games — their TNM Super League assignments; four tough CAF Champions League international matches one being against one of Africa’s top sides, TP Mazembe; the FDH Bank Cup and the Airtel Top 8.

“We created chances in the first half while these guys got one chance and punished us,” he said. “We, however, pushed and found the equalizer and managed the spaces in terms of defending in the dying minutes.”

Mwayi Msungama was the match referee, he called 15 fouls against Bullets and 17 against Wanderers while waving off penalty appeals from both teams — the first when Yamikani Fodya challenged Gaddie Chirwa and another when Thole challenged Kajoke.

In other matches played on Sunday, Blue Eagles lost 1-2 against Kamuzu Barracks while Moyale beat Chitipa United 4-1 to push themselves from the red relegation zone to 13th.

On position 16th are Extreme FC, who are assured of relegation as they have just 18 points with two games left to conclude their 2023 league season while Ekwendeni Hammers are 14th with 30 points.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!