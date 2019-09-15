Thugs petrol bomb Tobacco Commission vehicle

Malawi Police in Lilongwe are looking for thugs who have petrol bombed a vehicle which belongs to the Tobacco Commission in the wee hours of Sunday.

TC chief executive officer Kayisi Sadala said the vehicle, a twin cab registration number 18 SC 40 is completely burnt.

“I received a call around 2am that the vehicle was on fire. I think the thugs wanted to burn the whole TC building because they left behind petrol tins,” said Sadala.

The petrol bombing came just hours after some tobacco growers confronted TC officials in ugly protests over the decision by the commission to charge tobacco which was grown outside the quota system.

Agriculture minister Kondwani Nankhumwa failed to bring the two warring parties to an agreement over the matter last week.

