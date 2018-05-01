Tigers maul Nomads as Bullets down Nchalo: Malawi TNM Super League

Azam Tigers on Labour Day, Monday climb to the summit of the TNM Super League when they mauled Be Forward Wanderers with a 2-0 drubbing at Mulanje Park.

The Kau Kau boys pulled a shocking defeat to the defending Champions, Wanderers in their fourth outing of the season.

Tigers are on top of the log table with 10 points from four games while Wanderers have drifted downwards to sixth.

The Kanjedza boys got their goals in the first half through Chikaiko Baison and Luke Chima.

The home team was marvelous to watch as they dominated possession.

Kau-Kau Boys’ vocal technical director Robin Alufandika said they have prepared very well to ensure Nomads not reach Mulanje Mountain’s Sapitwa Peak.

“This is a sweet victory.To win is always fantastic and to defeat the champions is much sweeter,” said Alufandika.

Wanderers team manager Stevie Madeira who had a stint with Kau-Kau Boys as team manager, conceded defeat.

Elsewhere, Nyasa Big Bullets who are second, defeated returnees Nchalo United 2-1 at Kalulu Stadium in Chikwawa.

Nchalo, who are making a comeback in the Super League after almost a decade, are ninth with four points from four games.

During pre-season, Bullets came from behind to hold Nchalo 1-1 at the same venue.

Nchalo coach Charles Manda saidvhis charges gave the People’s Team a good run.

“It was a competitive match but we were unlucky to lose,” he said.

