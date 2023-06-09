TNM moves to improve literacy levels

Malawi’s pioneer mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc has said sound and improved literacy level among children are key elements that contribute positively to the social economic development of the country.

Madalitso Jonazi, TNM’s Head of Brand & Marketing Communications made the remarks when his company made a donation of K2.5 million towards this year’s Malawi National Spelling Bee grand finale that will take place on June 14 at the Grand Palace Hotel in Mzuzu.

Malawi National Spelling Bee Program is an annual initiative in which children do compete in spelling out words with an aim of improving literacy levels in the country.

Jonazi said the donation has been made to complement the great role Malawi Spelling Bee competition is playing in impacting the lives of children in the country.

“At TNM, we appreciate the role Malawi Spelling Bee is playing more especially in children,” he said. “The initiative is improving education quality and standards, building confidence, vocabulary, and the reading culture in children.”

Jonazi said the initiative helps children to explore their abilities in the process deepening social as well as improving knowledge.

“Here in Malawi, Spelling Bee Competition is an important factor that is touching lives of children in the education ecosystem. Education is one of our strategic pillars, therefore our support will improve the outcomes of the spelling competition.”

He further said TNM recognises Spelling Bee Competition as a backbone of the country’s youth development because it enhances their confidence and researching skills.

Expounding the impact of the competition, Andrew Chikho, director of programmes at Malawi Spelling Bee Competition, said the intervention is promoting reading culture.

“This initiative has helped learners to perform well in their schools,” he said. “Our data shows that almost all learners who previously contested have been selected to national secondary schools.

“This is because the intervention is promoting the reading culture among the learners,” Chikho said while expressing his gratitude towards TNM saying the donation will help to promote social economic development through education.

“I would like to thank TNM for the good gesture — they are indeed ‘Always with Us’. We will make sure that this money should benefit learners themselves hence we will use it for prizes and trophies,” he said.

This is the first time that Spelling Bee Competition grand finale is taking place in Mzuzu at which six winners from this national competition will compete at international level in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Malawi National Spelling Bee is a co-founder and consortium member of the African Spelling Bee that currently has 27 country spelling bee organizations.

Here in Malawi the program reaches out to both primary and secondary school children in both rural and urban areas.