Mzuzu Court denies DPP’s Joe Nyirongo bail

The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Mzuzu on Friday denied bail to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Operations Thomas Joe Nyirongo.

Nyirongo is facing robbery charges after being suspected to have been with four accomplices who are still at large.

Police in Mzuzu are alleging that the robbery in question involved theft of money amounting to K6 million from a businessman.

They further allege that the renowned businessman hired a taxi after conducting his routine business in the central business district of Mzuzu, only to be attacked along the way.

On Friday afternoon, Nyirongo appeared before Principal Resident Magistrate Clemence Chamwenda in Mzuzu where he pleaded for bail.

But the State, through Assistant Superintendent Vickness Simwinga, asked Chamwenda to remand the suspect to allow the police finish their investigations.

Simwinga added that the victim is still battling for his life at Mzuzu Central Hospital.

Chamwenda agreed with the State and he proceeded to remand Nyirongo.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!