TNM Mpamba Launches Khadi Mbambande with Mastercard

TNM Mpamba Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary of TNM Plc has become the first mobile money provider in Malawi to launch a Mastercard virtual payment solution to enable its mobile money customers make safe and seamless local and international e-commerce payments on the Mastercard network.

The Khadi Mbambande is a wallet that will evolve and work like an ATM card to enable payments both locally and internationally.

A first of its kind in Malawi, Khadi Mbambande follows a partnership with Mastercard and the local authorized Mastercard issuer, National Bank of Malawi.

It will be available both as a mobile wallet on the phone and as a physical debit card, similar to a bank ATM card.

Said TNM Mpamba General Manager Christopher Sukasuka; “We are excited to announce our partnership with Mastercard that aims to provide people with access to financial services and tools that simplify lives. Khadi Mbambande is a debit card that can be used for all types of e-commerce payments.

“When you combine the wide agent network of TNM Mpamba with the robust network of Mastercard within Malawi and globally, with this new innovation our customers will enjoy unrivalled access to financial services.”

Sukasuka said ahead of releasing the physical plastic debit card in September this year, the virtual Mastercard-technology driven Khadi Mbambande is immediately available through the normal prompts on Mpamba *444#, at a registration fee of K500.

“Through the TNM Mpamba virtual (non-plastic) card solution linked to the Mpamba mobile money wallet, customers will be able to make payments to local and global online brands and merchants, expanding their reach to an international marketplace,” said Sukasuka.

He said Khadi Mbambande enables various electronic transactions, including on-demand digital media streaming subscriptions such as Netflix, advertising on Facebook, online shopping on Amazon, as well as travel and bill payments.

In the meantime, to pay for purchases using the virtual payment solution, Mpamba customers will receive a 16-digit card number, security code and expiry date, which they will use to complete an online purchase much like they would with a physical card, he said.

The payment solution also features multiple layers of security to ensure that the customer’s financial data is always secure and private.

Mastercard says the introduction of Khadi Mbambande through the Mpamba platform emphasizes advancement in innovations driving today’s digital economy.

“At Mastercard, our innovation strategy is based on partnerships and collaboration. Being able to connect more Malawians to more choice in digital financial services, ultimately means a digital economy that works for more people.

“We are pleased to advance our digital partnerships strategy in MEA with TNM Mpamba as we continue the road to digital transformation and shared prosperity for all to unlock the true potential of inclusive growth across the continent,” said Amnah Ajmal, Executive Vice President Market Development, Mastercard, MEA, said:

To boost financial literacy, TNM Mpamba and Mastercard have also collaborated with the National Bank of Malawi to contextualize and adapt key information for the Malawian market.

This will ensure that first-time users of digital payments enjoy a safe and user-friendly payment experience.

For all TNM Mpamba customers to make online payments with their Mpamba Virtual card on platforms that accept MasterCard, they simply have to follow easy steps below:

• Dial *444# and select Mpamba Debit Card

• Select Apply for Card

• Select Confirm Application

• Select Virtual Card

• Confirm payment of once of K500 application fee

• You will receive an SMS with Card number, CVV number & Expiry Date to be used in online transactions.

• Navigate to Website for Purchase (ex. https://best.aliexpress.com)

• Select Items to be purchased and add them to a Shopping cart

• Navigate Through a Shopping cart and select item specifications

• Select MasterCard on Payment Option & Enter card details (Card Number, Expiry & CVV)

• Customers will be redirected to a 3D Secure page to Authenticate payment

• OTP will be sent to a Mpamba number linked to a Virtual Card to authenticate payments.

