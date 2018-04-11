 TNM rewards customers for transacting on Mpamba:  Splashes out K2.1m in Osaphweketsa promotion

TNM Plc has conducted the first fortnight draw of its on-going “ Osaphweketsa” Mpamba transact and win promotion aimed to reward customers for continued support in pushing mobile money transaction.

Launched in March, 2018 in which its customers stand a chance of winning cash totalling K9.7 million during the promotion.

Speaking during the first fortnight draw of the promotion in Blantyre, TNM Head of Mobile Money Chikhulupiliro Mphatso said the company is excited to reward the Mpamba customers for their unwavering loyalty and trust in Mpamba

“The aim of Osaphweketsa promotion is to reward our Mobile money platform Mpamba customers for contributing to the growth of Mpamba. The response received is encouraging with 55,000 customers qaulifying for the first draw and this demonstrates the crucial role that the Mpamba plays in digital money transatction,” said Mphatso.

Mphatso said Mpamba has proven to be one of the most efficient and secure money transfer services in Malawi following successful of new system upgrade

“Gone are days when people used to carry bags of hard cash just to pay the bills which is burden and risk. One message to customers who are not yet registered with Mpamba, I urge you to hurry to your nearest TNM branch, agent to get yourself registered and start using this service and to those not yet done a pin re-set need to dial *444#, enter 1 to change pin,,,, enter system generated pin, enter new pin, confirm new pin, select language, customer confirms language, customer is then successfully registered and gets a transaction SMS,” he said.

During the first fortnight draw TNM dished out K2.1 million to 68 Mpamba customers ranging from K10, 000 to K200,000.00

To qualify for the fortnight and grand prizes TNM Mpamba customers are required to initiate transactions of K3, 000 or more.

The grand winner will cart home K1 million and other 2 customers will walk away with K500,000 and another 3 people getting K300,000 while five other taking K100,000 each and fortnight prizes include of K200, 000 to 3 people, 100,000 to 5 people and K50,0000 going to 10 people and 50 customers getting K10, 000 each

TNM is also giving out 3 TNM to TNM calling minutes to all customers that change to new Mpamba PINS.

The promotions will run for two months.

