TNM to take Zampira Promo winners to Real Madrid matches: Grand prize raised to K2 million

TNM Plc, sponsor of the country’s flagship league, TNM Super League, has launched the 2019 season Zampira promotion.

According to Sobhuza Ngwenya, TNM’s Head of Marketing, the promotion is part of TNM’s drive as league to actively engage the soccer fans.

“This year marks 12 years of our commitment to super league. As a sponsor, we want to create buzz and actively engage the 12th player who is the supporter,” said Ngwenya.

He said that this year TNM has revised the batch of prizes to engage fans and develop football in the country.

“The essence of Zampira Promotion is continuous engagement with the football fan base across the country. The competition will be run in two phases where the first round will see two lucky winners flying to Madrid, Spain to watch a La Liga match involving Real Madrid Football Club.

“In the second round, winners will continue to participate for the grand prize of K2 million to be given at the end of the promotion in December 2019.”

Among other changes, TNM has introduced supporters’ Player of the Month through which supporters will have an opportunity to vote for their choice of the month player from a shortlist. The promotion will also provide important updates of the progress of the league.

“To receive updates subscribers, need to dial *1515# and navigate the platform for variety of features such as game predictions, news updates, live scores, daily questions and general soccer alerts,” added the Marketing Head.

League managers, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) President, Tiya Somba Banda said supporter engagement is a critical component in a quest to modernize and professionalize the game we all love.

“Taking the game beyond the stadium is a step in raising the profile of the League and watching Real Madrid live is an experience that a soccer loving Malawian would not want to miss. I therefore urge the 12th player to seize this once in a life time opportunity,” said Somba Banda whose entity manages the Live Update component of the promotion.

To participate in the draw, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515. The SMS costs K50.

The promotion draws will be conducted on weekly and monthly intervals before the grand draw at the end of the season. However, entries for the trip to Madrid draw shall be conducted in August midway through the promotion.

Weekly prizes will be given out as follows: K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners and K50,000 cash to 3 winners. K1.5 million will be given every month to one winner out of which K500,000 will be channelled towards purchase of equipment towards a football team of the winner’s choice.

Another component is the Daily Question where supporters will participate in trivia and stand a chance to win K100,000 every week.

At the end of the season the grand winner will cart home a whopping K2 million and the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

