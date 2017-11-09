 Top three teams in tricky fixtures: Malawi TNM Super League

Three teams leading the title race in the elite TNM Super League are in tricky fixtures on Sunday that will surely have a major bearing on the log standings at the end of the week.

Leaders and title favourites Mighty Be Forward Wanderers face-off with Azam Tigers at the Chilomoni Stadium in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

The two sides shared a point each in the first round following a 0-0 stalemate.

The Nomads will be looking forward for nothing but a win to inorder to extend their lead as they attempt to win the league for the first time since 2006.

They are leading with 55 points four behind second placed Nyasa Big Bullets who have 51 points.

Bullets will travel up north to face Mzuni FC while third place Silver Strikers, come face to face with bottom placed Chitipa United.

Any result that the top three teams register will not change their stand but the impact will only be redusing or widening the point gaps.

Wanderers will be inspired by the return of their star midfielder and Captain Joseph Kamwendo who got injured a fortnight ago during a 1-1 Blantyre derby match against their old age rivals Nyasa Big Bullets.

The former Orlando Pirates and TP Mazembe versatile attacker was stretched off immediately after taking a free kick that gave the Nomads the lead during the derby match.

He was supposed to miss last weekend’s home assignment against Mzuni FC which was unfortunately called off following misconducts that erupted at the Balaka Stadium.

It is alleged that a section of supporters suspected to be belonging to Wanderers assaulted some of Mzuni officials and players a development that raised security concern from the visitors.

The matter is currently under investigations by the Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Elsewhere in the league, 12th placed Master Security Services will play host to Premier Bet Wizards who are on position 14 while 13th placed Red Lions face Blantyre United at the Chilomoni Stadium.

Civil Sporting will welcome Wizards FC on Sunday at Civo Stadium.

Below is the full fixture:

Saturday 11/11/17:

-Master Security v Wizards 4 @ Dedza.

-Blantyre United v Red Lions @ Chilomoni Stadium.

Sunday 12/11/17:

-Azam Tigers v Be Forward @ Chilomoni.

-Mzuni FC v Nyasa Big Bullets @ Mzuzu Stadium.

Silver Strikers v Chitipa United @ Silver Stadium.

-Civil Sporting v Wizards FC @ Civo Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :