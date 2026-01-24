Trade Minister hails MAGLA on responsible gambling initiatives

Minister of Industrialisation, Business, Trade and Tourism, George Partridge, has commended the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) for its proactive leadership in promoting the responsible growth of the gambling industry while safeguarding young people and strengthening investor confidence.

The Minister made the remarks on Thursday during a strategic engagement with MAGLA management, which included a familiarisation tour aimed at deepening his understanding of the Authority’s operations, regulatory mandate, and strategic priorities.

Speaking during the engagement meeting, Partridge, said MAGLA’s approach demonstrates a strong commitment to balancing revenue generation, tourism development, and social responsibility, noting that gambling, when well regulated, can contribute meaningfully to the country’s economic growth.

“Gambling is an experience for both local and foreign consumers. It complements our tourism products and attracts more consumers, and when they spend more, government also benefits through increased revenue,” said Partridge.

He then applauded MAGLA for taking deliberate steps to address the social risks associated with gambling, particularly the protection of children and vulnerable groups.

“As a regulator of gambling, one of the major challenges is the negative effects of gambling on society and on children. We wanted to understand what MAGLA is doing to minimise these negative effects, and this is an area they are taking seriously,” he said.

The Minister also acknowledged operational challenges facing the Authority, including limitations in office infrastructure, and assured that government is aware of the impact such constraints can have on effective service delivery.

“They are operating from converted residential houses and are scattered across different locations, which makes administration a bit difficult. These are genuine concerns that government has taken note of,” said Partridge.

Commenting on the Minister’s visit, MAGLA Director General, Rachel Mijiga, described it as a strong show of government support for the gaming industry.

“We are grateful to the Minister for visiting MAGLA and for the guidance he has provided on how we can take the industry forward, particularly on responsible gambling and sustainable growth,” said Mijiga.

She said MAGLA is engaging betting operators on concerns surrounding the newly introduced betting tax and is working closely with key stakeholders to ensure a balanced approach.

“We are gathering insights from operators and will engage the Ministry of Finance and other stakeholders to arrive at a win-win situation for government, investors and the people of Malawi,” she said.

Looking ahead, Mijiga said MAGLA is projecting 60 percent growth in the gaming sector in the new financial year and will intensify responsible gambling initiatives.

“We will partner with responsible gambling agents and engage parents, guardians and school principals to ensure that under-18s do not participate in gambling,” she said.

She also highlighted the media’s role as a key partner in public awareness.

“The media shape public opinion and help us reach the youth and the wider public. They are a critical stakeholder in promoting responsible gambling,” said Mijiga.

