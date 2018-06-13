Trigger happy forestry guard remanded to prison

A trigger happy forest guard who shot and killed a charcoal producer on Mulanje mountain, triggering destruction and looting at the forestry office, has been remanded to Mulanje prison.

Mulanje police spokesperson Gresham Ngwira said the 46 year old forest guard Masautso Gulani is suspected to have shot dead 52 year old Willie Douglas who had gone up Mulanje mountain to ferry trees for charcoal production.

This triggered violent riots leading to the destruction of the forest office in Mulanje and the looting of confisticated planks and other office equipment.

“We have not arrested anyone as regards to the destruction of the office because investigations are still going on,” said Ngwira.

The suspect is yet to be charged with either murder or manslaughter.

Mulanje district forestry officer Ulemu Chitenje said the office is still assessing the cort of the damage due to last week’s violent protests at the forestry office

