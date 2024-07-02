Two arrested for theft and vandalism of Escom assets: Faces 30-year jail term under new law

Police at Kasiya in Lilongwe Rural have arrested two men suspected of stealing and vandalising Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Limited assets in the district.

Kasiya Police Station spokesperson, Constable Mercy Chitonde, said the law enforcers arrested Rodwell Chisamba and Emmanuel Gabriel on Friday, June 28 2024 for vandalising Escom conductors at Ndalama Village.

She said the police had received a report from community members over the vandalism of the conductors in the village on April 26, 2024.

Chitonde said police officers eventually arrested the 34-year-old Chisamba when they found him in possession of the Escom wires.

After interrogation, Chisamba led the police officers to the second suspect, Gabriel (32), to whom he had sold the conductors.

The suspects appeared before Kasiya Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 to answer the two charges which are contrary to section 45 of Electricity Amendment Act 2024 and the Penal Code.

Offences of possessing stolen ESCOM equipment and vandalism of the same attract a jail-term of up to 30 years, without an option of paying a fine.

Chisamba hails originally from Muyande Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Kabudula in Lilongwe whereas Gabriel is from Chisela Village, T/A Tambala in Dedza District.

