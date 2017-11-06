Two FISD Cup quarters to be played Thursday

Football Association of Malawi (Fam) has announced that the two remaining FISD Challenge Cup quarter finals which were postponed at the weekend will be played on Thursday.

Fam postponed matches involving Kamuzu Barracks and Moyale Barracks Due to the death of soldiers who were killed in a road accident in Mzimba.

Kamuzu Barracks were scheduled to take on Azam Tigers, while Moyale Barracks were expected to play Umodzi FC.

Fam competitions Officer, Casper Jangale said both games will be played on Thursday.

Jangale said Kamuzu Barracks versus Tigers game will be played at Civo Stadium, while Umodzi and Moyale game will take place at Kalulu Stadium.

Meanwhile, Nyasa Big Bullets are through to the semi-final of Fisd Challenge Cup after beating Blue Eagles 8-7 on post match penalties after the two teams played out a goalless draw in regulation time.

The Peoples team have joined Master Security in the semi-final race after beating Dedza Soccer Saints on Saturday courtesy of a Vincent Nyangulu’s strike

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :