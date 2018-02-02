Two nabbed for illegal possesion of Malawi govt medical drugs

Malawi Police in the Eastern Region District of Balaka have arrested and are keeping in custody two men-one of them a government medical employee at Kalembo Health Centre-after being found in possession of medical drugs and equipment.

Balaka Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Insector Edith Kachotsa identified the two as Peter Nganuza (42) and Bwanali Ziabu (26).

According to Kachotsa, the Police received a tip from well wishers on 28 January that the two were keeing restricted medical drugs and later launched investigations resulting into the arrest of the two.

The Police first arrested Ziabu who was caught with 79 bottles of expired ARV drugs.

After being pressed by Police, Ziabu revealed that the drugs belong to Nganuza who is an emloyee at Kalembo Health Centre.

The Police went for a search at Nganuza’s house where several medical drugs and equipments were confisticated.

According to the Police Publicist, some of the recovered drugs and materials included Satchets of Children’s LA, Satchets of Thanzi ORS, 30 Syringes, Vitamin Tablets, Deo, 62 Mosquito Nets among others.

The two will apear in court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

Nganuza hails from Malumbo Village, T/A Liwonde in Machinga District while Ziabu hails from Kalembo Village, T/A Kalembo in Balaka District.

Meanwhile, Sub-Inspector Kachotsa has appealed to the general public to report to any nearest police station about anyone keeping or involved in medical drug business illegally.

