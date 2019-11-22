UDF dismisses ‘DPP propaganda’, exonerates Atupele from Livimbo land saga

United Democratic Front (UDF) has reacted angrily to reports that party president Atupele Muluzi might have been involved in the sale of land of Livimbo primary school in Lilongwe.

UDF spokesperson Ken Ndanga says there is no evidence to substantiate the allegations other than minister of Lands Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s simple radio interview.

“We believe that such a transaction ought to have documents which must be in the custody of both the ministry and the so called buyer,” says Ndanga.

He says parliament which is investigating the matter will come up with the details and the truth.

Ndanga said there is no organization, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which is investigating the former cabinet minister.

“These allegations in our observations are a calculated propaganda to dent the good image of the UDF president for political expediency,” he says.

Muluzi remains in China where he is a visiting scholar and is expected back in the country in December.

