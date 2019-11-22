Fisd dresses cup semifinalists

November 22, 2019

Fisd Challenge Cup sponsors Fisd Company Limited has given kits to semifinalists Blue Eagles,  Silver Strikers , Hangover United and Kamuzu  Barracks ahead of the last four matches this weekend.

Fisd Cup semifinalists received a set of shirts, sorts and socks

Each of the teams on Friday received a set of  shirts, sorts  and socks during a ceremony  held in Lilongwe.

During the matches, Silver will face Eagles on Saturday at Civo Stadium where Hangover will play Kamuzu Barracks  on Sunday at Mpira Village Stadium in Blantyre.

Hangover booted out cup holders Be Forward Wanderers while Kamuzu Barracks showed Chitipa United an exit door.

The bankers pruned Nyasa Big Bullets, while Blue Eagles ousted Moyale Barracks.

Fisd executive director Kondwani Nanchukwa, aid the kits are meant to inspire the teams that have managed  to reach the semis of the competition .

Football Association  of Malawi  competitions committee chairperson Jabbar Alide thanked the sponsor for filfulling the promise to dress the semifinalists

