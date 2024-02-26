UDF reiterates what UTM, Aford said on violence against police: Says police must investigate

United Democratic Front-UDF has called for police professionalism in investigating unknown people who attacked some Democratic Progressive Party-DPP supporters in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Other opposition parties such UTM and Aford have also said raised similar remarks.

The party’s spokesperson, Yusuf Mwawa condemns the incident; saying such barbaric acts remain a serious threat to the country’s democracy and need to be stopped.

“We also urge the youth to desist from being used by unpatriotic politicians,” says Mwawa.

National Police spokesperson, Peter Kalaya says they have so far made no arrests after the incident as they continue with their investigations.

The DPP supporters met their fate at Mbowe as they were planning to start their ‘Blue Convoy Parade,’ which seeks to market the party ahead of the 2025 elections.

