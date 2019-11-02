UK based Pharmacist donates to Malawi persons with albinism

United Kingdom based pharmacist Ebi Khorodia has donated assorted items worth K 6 million to persons with albinism in Lilongwe.

The items that were donated are mattresses, sunscreen lotion, whistles, and clothes among others.

Khorodia said persons with albinism lack melanin in their body and are venerable to being blind.

He said being a pharmacist he deals would people with skin cancers UK which affects persons with albinism that is why he brought the items such as sunscreen to protect them from skin cancer.

“Last year in United Kingdom there has been a lot of exposure on what is happening to persons with albinism in Malawi,”

“I just told my patients that I want to go to Malawi and do something and they were generous enough to contribute something,” Khorodia said.

Apart from Lilongwe, he said he has planned to do the same in other districts like Mulanje, Chiradzulu, Machinga and the total cost would add up to K 20 million.

He said they have targeted about 260 persons with albinism in each district.

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM), National Coordinator, Overstone Kondowe said persons with albinism face a lot of challenges due to discrimination leading them into poverty.

“They are not able to meet most of the basic needs in their everyday life and this is a welcome development and we would like stakeholders to emulate from,” he said.

Kondowe said the items are important for example sunscreen lotion would help to prevent skin cancer which affects persons with albinism before the age of 40.

