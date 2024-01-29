Uladi changes goal, joins MCP after a stint with DPP, PP and UDF

Uladi Mussa also known as ‘Chenji Golo’ has officially joined the ruling Malawi Congress Party during a development rally held on Monday at Katerera School ground in Salima.

In his maiden speech, Uladi promised to work extra harder in order to build a stronger MCP.

“Let us work together as a party as we need to strengthen it in all departments.” pleaded Uladi.

In venecular he further said, “MCP ndi chipani cha makolo athu, ndipo palibe chipani chomwe chili chokhazikika ngati ichi”.

Deputy Secretary General for MCP Catherine Gotani Hara told the gatherers that no one is popular in the political landscape of the country than Uladi Mussa who has served in various portfolios as government Minister with previous administrations.

In his speech President Lazarus Chakwera described MCP as a party of everyone in the country.

He therefore called for unity across the country and put much of the concentration on developmental activities.

Before the rally, President Chakwera Inspected Government Development Projects in Mvera, Dowa and Salima districts and hand over the Secondary School Education Expansion for Development (SEED) Rural School at Mkanga CDSS in Salima.

