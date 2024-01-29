PRISAM SACCO gears to ease private schools financial burdens

Newly elected Private Schools Association of Malawi (PRISAM) executive has said apart from ensuring that schools registered under the association maintain the highest standards, they intend to launch a Savings and Credit Cooperative (SACCO) to ease schools and teachers’ financial burdens.

PRISAM new president, Ernest Kaonga, who is also managing director of Maranatha Private Schools, said he hopes that with the SACCO in place the provision of quality education services in the country can be smoother.

Kaonga and others were elected over the weekend at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Sunday at Mponela in Dowa.

Said Kaonga: “I am not someone who compromises quality and I will make sure that PRISAM schools are identified by delivery of quality services. Our job is to complement the government in offering education services and we are geared to do exactly that.

“This new leadership is launching PRISAM SACCO where institutions and teachers under PRISAM will be getting loans at affordable interest rates.”

According to Kaonga, the SACCO’s goal is to meet the financial needs of both teachers and private schools under PRISAM, and that they came up with the idea after looking at how teachers and schools are struggling financially.

PRISAM’s Extraordinary General Meeting ushered the following into office:

Enerst Kaonga, President of PRISAM

Patricia Chisi, Vice President of PRISAM

Aamon Mtafya, Trustee

Dr Moloko of Michiru View Private Schools, Trustee

Henry Kumwenda, Trustee

Patricia Makobiri, Board Member

Beatrice Makwati, Board Member

PRISAM draws its membership from all four regions of the country and will officially launch the Mzuzu Chapter soon.

