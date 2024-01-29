WFP constructs humanitarian staging area in Nsanje

United Nations’ World Food Program is constructing an all inclusive humanitarian staging area (HSA) in disaster prone Nsanje.

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) say the HSA is being constructed in Bangula, Nsanje District to enhance coordination and effectiveness in disaster management; in the lower Shire.

The 850-square-metre HSA, which is still under construction, with WFP providing technical and financial support; has taken a great shape.

Apart from having a total of 17 storage containers, the area has spacious storage facilities in which DoDMA, WFP and various humanitarian partners have prepositioned search and rescue equipment (i.e boats) and relief items, which include maize, kitchen utensils, hygiene kits and tents.

Among other facilities, the HSA boasts of prefabricated state of the art hostels, boreholes with submersible solar water pumps and 8,000-litre water tank.

It has two (110 KVA and 22 KVA) backup power generators and a 40,000-litre fuel [diesel] reserve (whose construction has just been completed) for use during emergencies.

The area, whose construction works started end 2021, is a milestone in disaster management and denotes Malawi’s collaborated efforts and strives in disaster preparedness.