66 Secondary Schools under US-Malawi partnership completed, officially handed over

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has commended the United States (US) Government for its relentless effort to support Malawi’s efforts to empower local youth through education.

Chakwera made the remarks at Mkanga Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Salima on Monday when he handed over 66 secondary schools constructed under the Secondary Education Expansion for Development (SEED) Partnership between the Malawi Government and the American Government.

“A partnership that produces 66 brand new Secondary Schools serving communities and students across 20 districts is no ordinary partnership.

“A partnership that involves the American people investing 90 million dollars in building the capacity of the Malawian people is no ordinary partnership. A partnership that expands access to secondary education for tens of thousands of our youth is no ordinary partnership.

“A partnership that moves Malawi closer to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal Number 4, namely ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, is no ordinary partnership,” said the President.

Chakwera stated that US Government’s efforts add value to the education-promoting policies that his government is currently implementing, citing measures to reduce the cost of secondary education by eliminating tuition fees and other costs.

He appealed to the communities surrounding the schools to take ownership of the schools by taking care of the facilities, stressing that the role of communities is especially critical to preserve the progress Malawi is making with the expansion of schools.

“For example, as I speak, we are expanding 103 secondary schools through the Equity with Quality Learning at Secondary (EQUALS) Project, of which 32 have already been completed.

“Similarly, a grant from the European Union has made it possible for us to expand 40 Day Secondary Schools in 12 education districts, which includes construction of technical wings in 11 Community Day Secondary Schools.

“We are doing that because we need more and more young people to attain technical skills early to prepare them for meaningful participation in economically productive work,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!