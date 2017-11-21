Uncle Jose Football Trophy in Mzuzu now K2 million

Uncle Jose Football Trophy sponsorship in Mzuzu City will this year be raised to K2 million from K1.5 million last year.

Leonard Njikho who is a Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City, owns Stationery and hardware shops in Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

Njikho said the competition is one way of showing his corporate social responsibility since residents in the city have been supporting him in his businesses.

He said the trophy is open to any team within the city in order to help the development of football in northern region and the country at large by exposing talent.

He, therefore, said only teams that are not playing in Simama Premier League are eligible to participate in the trophy and they are supposed to pay a registration fee of K7000.

“The trophy has come again, let me assure all youths that their Uncle Jose Trophy is set and it will be kicking off anytime from now.

“The registration is in progress and I am just waiting from the organizers to finish registration so that it should be officially launched,” he said.

Njikho said since the money has been increased other new prizes will be introduced on the day of the launch of the trophy.

He, therefore, asked all teams to register and participate in the competition to expose their talents which will later assist in the development of football in the country.

Njikho further disclosed that plans are at an advanced stage to extend the sponsorship to regional level.

Currently, Lunyangwa Research Football Club are the 2016 defending champions of Uncle Jose Football Trophy.

