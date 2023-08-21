UNICEF hands over K10bn health equipment, supplies to Ministry of Health in Malawi

UNICEF, with support from Governments of United States of America (USA) and Germany, has handed over community health, Non Communicable Disease (NCD) screening and immunization supplies worth over K10 billion ($10million) to Malawi’s Ministry of Health.

The supplies include vaccine refrigerated vans, vaccine refrigerators, cooler oxes, vaccine carriers, water packs, push bicycles gumboots, backpacks, raincoats, phone tablets, glucometers and BP machines.

Speaking when she received the donation, Minister of Health, Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda commended the partners for elevating health standards of Malawians.

“These generous contributions will be pivotal in amplifying our capability to offer high quality immunization services and holistic healthcare in the country,” she said.

Chiponda said government nurtures a close relationship with partners adding that their shared goal is to guarantee that every citizen, child in Malawi benefits from vital vaccines and comprehensive health services.

The minister therefore assured the partners that the equipment and supplies will be used for their intended purpose.

UNICEF Country Representative, Shadrack Omol, said Malawi has, for years, faced numerous challenges from significant gaps in its community health workforce to frequent shortages in essential medical supplies, it’s system has at multiple times been stretched in.

“The health of a nation rests in its ability to provide timely, effective and safe healthcare services to its people,” he said.

Essential to this are the tools, equipment and supplies that frontline health workers use every day, he said.

Omol however urged the ministry to uphold the responsibility to ensure the equipment and supplies are used effectively, maintained properly and that health workers are trained to use them to their fullest potential.

US Ambassador to Malawi, David Young, said they are proud to participate in the joint cooperation to support Malawi in the delivery of healthcare services.

“The equipment and supplies will help health workers in Malawi to routinely screen NCD’s and provide vaccines,” he said.

While Germany Ambassador to Malawi, Ute Koening, said her government is pleased to join the partnership to help Malawi.

“This is a big step forward to the people of Malawi in providing them with equipment and supplies,” she said.

Koening said Germany has been supporting the Malawian Health sector for over half a century.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!