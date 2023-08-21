Two first half goals disrupted Silver Strikers’ whole game plan against Bangwe All Stars—coach Pieter de Jongh 

A departure from the norm in which Silver Strikers’ coach, Pieter de Jongh usually blame officiation whenever they earn a bad result, this time around, the Dutch confessed that the two goals they conceded against Bangwe All Stars completely disrupted their game.

He told Silver Media that “it was tough to return into the match and win it” after also managing to come from behind and draw level in the second half.

“In the first half, we conceded two goals which I would say the first one was a silly mistake. The other one was from a free kick which I don’t think we could do anything about. These goals were crucial to the direction of the game” he is quoted as saying.

Following the loss, Silver Strikers are 4th fourth in the 2023 TNM Super League with 32 points from 18 matches and Silver Media reports that the Bankers started on a high note with a good exchange of passes and pressing in the opponents’ half.

After 20 minutes, Emmanuel Muira could have handed his side a lead after Adiel Kaduya had set him up at the edge of the box but Bangwe’s Elias Missi stretched to keep matters level.

Eight minutes later, Bangwe’s Robert Saizi slotted home a ball from Emmanuel Saviel, who got it after a miscommunication between goalkeeper Charles Thom and center back Maxwell Paipi.

A few minutes later Yamikani Mologeni doubled the lead from a well curved free kick that went in perfectly to give the hosts some comfort.

The lads from Bangwe Township took the lead to half time and coach De Jongh made a substitution just before commencement of the second half by pulling out Stanie Davie for Atusaye Nyondo — before making another change 13 minutes later by substituting Tatenda M’balaka and Zebron Kalima for George Chaomba and Duncan Nyoni.

Two minutes later the changes brought in dividends as Chinsinsi Maonga threw in the box a deadly cross that was flicked back by Nyondo and clinically finished by Kaduya.

The momentum of the game was raised after pulling one back and it was no surprise that Nyondo leveled the scores two minutes later after he headed home another cross from Maonga.

So near yet so far, when the game was looking like it would end in a draw Robert Saizi connected a cross from Emmanuel Lino to regain the lead which was taken to the end of the match.

In other results, Karonga United beat Ekwendeni Hammers 3-0 with goals from Ellie Kayombo (24′), Allen Chihana (35′) and Mwiso Youngson (53′) while Extreme FC drew 1-1 with Mafco FC (Innocent Chipolopolo 33′ Peter Katsonga 51′).

From the 0-0 away draw on Saturday against team of the moment, Chitipa United, Mighty Wanderers are runners-up of the 2023 TNM Super League through which they dislodged Silver Strikers from the runners-up position.

The Nomads tie on 33 points with Chitipa United but separated through goal difference — 11 for Wanderers and 6 for Chitipa to lie third.

Despite not playing this weekend as they were on a CAF Champions League assignment in Equatorial Guinea where they beat Dragon FC 2-0, defending champions Big Bullets are still leading the table with 34 points and with a game in hand.

