US demands information on ’Abiti Manice’ arrest: UK-UTM calls for her release

United States (US) embassy in Lilongwe has said they afre demanding information in the arrest of social media activist and vocal supporter of the United Transformation Movement (UTM) Manice Hale, popularly known as Manice Abiti William Dawood on Facebook, who was arrested at Kamuzu Inernational Airport Tuesday.

US public affairs at the American Embassy, Douglous Johnston, said they learnt that Hale, an American citizen, had been arrested while she was about to catch a flight back to the US where she is based and they are demanding information on her detention.

He said American Embassy’s consular officer visited Hale following her arrest.

“We have asked Malawian authorities for information and we are waiting for them to provide further information about Mrs Hale’s arrest,” said Johnston.

Police have accused Hale, who has been attending some rallies by Vice President Saulos Chilima led United Transformation Movement, for insulting President Peter Mutharika.

Her lawyer Nicely Msowoya confirmed that she has been charged with insulting the President of the Republic, particulary through her Facebook posts.

The lawyer said Police read out several Facebook posts on her page when reading out charges to her.

The law of insulting the President has been subject of debate in recent days with legal experts saying its archaic and inconsistent with the democratic culture while rights activist say it is “draconian.”

Hale during an interview with Times TV last week claimed she is related to the Mutharika, saying her mother was a sister to the late first lady Ethel Nyoni Mutharika, who was the late president Bingu wa Mutharika’s first wife.

Meanwhile, in solidarity witth US-UTM counterparts and all members of UTM in Malawi and abroad, UTM-UK wing strongly condemns the arrest ‘Abiti Mnaice’.

In a statement issued by UTM-UK interim chairperson Kondi Bowoke Munthali and interim secretary Jubie Bagus, they are calling on Malawi government to release Abiti Manice Danwood immediately.

“UTM UK is appalled and disgusted that at a time when world leaders are advocating for no violence against women, Abiti Manice has been arrested for no apparent reason by the DPP government.

“It is especially appalling and particularly disgraceful to see violence at the airport perpetrated by a law enforcement officer against a female traveller whose only crime is that she does not support the DPP regime. UTM UK call this arrest deplorable and a set back to the freedom of choice and expression which is everyone’s fundamental right according to the constitution,” reads the statement made available to Nyasa Times.

Hale who was kept in an unknown location by police last night, is expected to appear in court Wednesday to be formally charged.

