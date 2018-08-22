Supreme Court again freezes DPP, Pioneer bank accounts over K2.7bn Malawi police  scam

The Supreme Court of Appeal has granted Youth and Society (YAS) an order to stay the decision of High Court Judge Jack N’riva to unfreeze bank accounts of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Pioneer Investments linked to K2.7billion Malawi Police food ration scandal.

YAS took the matter to the Supreme Court of Appeal after the High Court dismissed a case in which the ruling party received a donation of K145 million from Pioneer Investment.

The Supreme Court has also stayed an interlocutory order freezing DPP and Pioneer Investment accounts, pending determination of the inter-parties application for stay pending appeal.

“It is herby ordered and directed that the decision of the Honourable Nriva J handed down on 20 August 2018 dismissing the claimant’s claims and in respect of which the court below declined an application for stay today 21st August 2018 be and is hereby granted; and the interlocutory order freezing the first and second defendants accounts be and is hereby restored pending detrrmination of the interparties application for stay pending appeal,” reads the order by the court seen by Nyasa Times.

The court said the inter parties application for stay pending appeal will be heard on August 28 2018 before Justice Rezine Mzikamanda.

Executive director of Youth and Society Charles Kajoloweka said his organization will fight on until the logical conclusion of the matter, saying Malawians deserves the truth and justice.

“We are not satisfied with the High Court ruling. The ruling is an incentive to organized corruption. To fight corruption, we need established institutions such as the courts to help us,” said Kajoloweka.

He said Youth and Society feels the High Court has let the civil society organization down over the ruling.

Youth and Society successfully blocked the accounts of DPP and Pioneer Investments following revelations that Pioneer Investments made a dubious donation of K145 million to the ruling party in the account.

President Peter Mutharika conceded the donation was made to the party but said this was normal, saying all organisations worldwide get donations from various organisations ad individuals.

The High Court dismissed the Youth and Society case, saying they have no interest in the matter.

